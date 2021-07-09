KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for June 2021

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for June.

Based on June remittance reports, marketplace consumer loans continued to exhibit solid credit performance during the May collection period. Annualized net losses in our Tier 2 and Tier 3 indices fell 105 and 137 basis points (bps) month-over-month (MoM), respectively, coming in at 5.74% and 6.17%, while Tier 1 losses rose 33 bps to 4.3% versus the previous month. Net loss rates in all three indices remained well below their year-ago levels.

Click here to view the report.

