Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for December 2021

01/14/2022 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KBRA releases its RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for December 2021. The indices track early-, mid-, and late-stage delinquencies, observed modifications, prepayment speeds, and other performance metrics across four major RMBS 2.0 subsectors.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pCapital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:22pEmissions set to rise with global power demand - IEA
RE
12:22pSOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
PU
12:22pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Knicks Acquire Cam Reddish
PU
12:22pSTRYKER : Supplemental Product Sales Information - Form 8-K
PU
12:22pSAFILO S P A : increases its stake in Privé Revaux
PU
12:22pKNOWBE4 : Is the Top Ranked Platform in G2's Winter 2022 Grid® Report for Security Awareness Training
PU
12:22pALRO S A : The status of civil action Alro-Competition Council
PU
12:22pBAE : Flight Lieutenant Adam O'Hare has been named as the RAF's 2022 Typhoon Display Pilot
PU
12:22pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Data room opened with access reserved for BPER Banca
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, bond yields edge up with rate hikes in focus
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Djokovic appeal to be heard Saturday after Australia cancels visa again
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Exclusive-U.S. bill would block defense contractors from using Chinese ..

HOT NEWS