KBRA Releases Recap of the CREFC D.C. Symposium 2020

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a recap of CRE Finance Council’s (CREFC) 10th Annual D.C. Symposium held on December 1. Lisa Pendergast, executive director of CREFC, kicked off the event on a positive note, with a brief overview of different forces that will mitigate the effects of the pandemic and/or help overcome it, which will have significant impacts on the economy.

Some of these factors included the pharmaceutical companies that have made tremendous progress in vaccine development; the Federal Reserve, which has been diligently working to implement policies to help settle markets; and the 66% voter turnout, which signifies the broader public’s desire for a collective effort to move past the virus. CREFC has continued working to secure governmental support for the commercial real estate (CRE) finance industry, including being an advocate for both borrower relief and rental assistance. The latest effort includes a lobby day scheduled for December 2. The event will include 25 virtual meeting scheduled with congressional members and staff. Finally, Lisa also spoke about the organization’s continued focus on new initiatives, including diversity inclusion and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

The afternoon conference was heavily focused on the new incoming presidential administration and the potential effects on policy changes, and included panels on servicing strategies during the pandemic, as well as the future of CRE. Additionally, the conference included a fireside chat with Larry Hogan, governor of Maryland, and a session with Ben White, the chief economic correspondent for POLITICO.

To view the recap, click here.

