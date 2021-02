KBRA Releases Report Assigning Rating to The Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank, Bonds, Series 2021 A

On February 8, 2021, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank, Bonds, Series 2021 A. The bond proceeds will finance the purchase of securities from the Marion County Recreational Facilities Authority and the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County (the “Board”).

The Board is funding improvements to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a downtown Indianapolis venue that hosts sports and entertainment events. Outstanding BANs that funded the initial stage of the project are being retired as are certain outstanding obligations. Concurrently, additional obligations are being cash defeased, such that following delivery, the current offering and a prior lien 2007 obligation, which has never been called upon, will be the sole debt outstanding. No additional borrowing is presently contemplated.

