KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loan Performance Trends: June 2021

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report on U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan performance trends observed in the June 2021 servicer reporting period. The June delinquency rate fell to 5.2%, down from 5.4% in May. This is the 12th consecutive month where the rate has declined or was flat from the previous month since peaking in June 2020, at 8.2%.

The improvement mainly reflects lodging sector performance, which recorded a 90-bp decrease this month, following a decline of 100 bps in May. The improvement in the sector was broad, with 35 loans ($505 million) becoming current. In contrast, the retail delinquency rate did not show any improvement this month. Despite three larger mall loans (each in excess of $100 million) becoming current this month, there were seven newly delinquent ones. These include two in a LL transaction, BBUBS 2012-TFT, which failed to pay off at maturity, as well as five in conduits.

