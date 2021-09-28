KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loan Performance Trends: September 2021

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report on U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan performance trends observed in the September 2021 servicer reporting period. The September delinquency rate fell to 4.4%, down from 4.6% in August. This is the 15th consecutive month where the rate has declined or was flat from the previous month since peaking in June 2020, at 8.2%.

Lodging recorded the largest decrease in delinquency rates, to 10.2% from 11.3%, followed by retail (7.2% from 7.4%) and multifamily (1.7% from 1.9%). Similar to recent months, the decline in lodging delinquencies was sizable, with 29 lodging loans totaling $618.2 million becoming current or resolved. A look at the conduit universe showed that delinquencies declined to 5.4%, down 30 basis points from the August delinquency rate of 5.7%. In September, the amount of conduit loans in special servicing also decreased for the fifth consecutive month, to $17.7 billion from $18.2 billion in August 2021.

