KBRA Releases Research – COVID-19: July Retail Sales Dip Slightly; Rising Infections, Fading Stimulus Cloud Outlook

08/27/2021 | 11:20am EDT
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research discussing July’s 1.1% month-over-month decline in seasonally adjusted retail sales, as well as what to watch in the months ahead as the delta variant complicates plans for a return to pre-pandemic life this fall.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
