KBRA Releases Research – COVID-19: Retail Sales Increased 0.7% MoM in September Despite End of Key Pandemic Relief Programs

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research discussing September’s 0.7% month-over-month increase in seasonally adjusted retail sales, as well as the latest shifts in retail spending patterns as the return to relative pre-pandemic normalcy progresses.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005478/en/