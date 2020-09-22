KBRA Releases Research – Climate Change: A Man-Made Catastrophe

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) believes that the (re)insurance industry’s exposure to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors is becoming more apparent in the wake of the increasing ferocity of extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, wildfires, drought, tornadoes, and winter storms.

Factors such as an increasingly warming planet—along with continuing commercial and residential development in cat-prone areas—are contributing to major destruction and higher insured losses. Given these developments, KBRA believes it is increasingly important for (re)insurance management teams to assess their risk exposures and risk mitigation strategies related to climate change and extreme weather events.

