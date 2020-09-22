Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Climate Change: A Man-Made Catastrophe

09/22/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) believes that the (re)insurance industry’s exposure to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors is becoming more apparent in the wake of the increasing ferocity of extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, wildfires, drought, tornadoes, and winter storms.

Factors such as an increasingly warming planet—along with continuing commercial and residential development in cat-prone areas—are contributing to major destruction and higher insured losses. Given these developments, KBRA believes it is increasingly important for (re)insurance management teams to assess their risk exposures and risk mitigation strategies related to climate change and extreme weather events.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
