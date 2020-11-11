KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Airport Balance Sheet Liquidity Blunts Pandemic Impact

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research discussing how nearly eight months into the pandemic, available balance sheet resources across KBRA’s general airport revenue bond (GARB) ratings remain significant and largely undrawn upon since the start of the year as airports have tapped assistance provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and made budgetary adjustments to offset pandemic-related revenue shortfalls.

