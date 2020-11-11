Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Airport Balance Sheet Liquidity Blunts Pandemic Impact

11/11/2020 | 02:02pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research discussing how nearly eight months into the pandemic, available balance sheet resources across KBRA’s general airport revenue bond (GARB) ratings remain significant and largely undrawn upon since the start of the year as airports have tapped assistance provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and made budgetary adjustments to offset pandemic-related revenue shortfalls.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
