KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Certain States' Unemployment Rates Remain Sticky Despite Continued Improvement

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the trends in the April 2021 state-level unemployment data.

In this installment of our series on state unemployment rates, KBRA examines April 2021 state data released on May 21 and national data published on June 4. The U.S. unemployment rate continued its downward trend in May, coming in at 5.5% versus 5.7% in April and 6.2% in March. While underlying data continue to reveal some differences in unemployment trends across states, KBRA notes that unemployment rates in California, Hawaii, and Nevada remain quite elevated.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005848/en/