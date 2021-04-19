KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): March 2021 Unemployment Rates–Continued Signs of Improvement

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the trends in the March 2021 state-level unemployment data.

As various states continue with reopening efforts, the U.S. unemployment rate declined further month-over-month (MoM), to reach 6.2% in March 2021 versus 6.6% in February, marking its lowest level since the onset of the pandemic. While underlying data continue to reveal some differences in unemployment trends across states, KBRA notes that New York state’s March unemployment rate continues to be one of the highest in the nation.

