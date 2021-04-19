Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): March 2021 Unemployment Rates–Continued Signs of Improvement

04/19/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the trends in the March 2021 state-level unemployment data.

As various states continue with reopening efforts, the U.S. unemployment rate declined further month-over-month (MoM), to reach 6.2% in March 2021 versus 6.6% in February, marking its lowest level since the onset of the pandemic. While underlying data continue to reveal some differences in unemployment trends across states, KBRA notes that New York state’s March unemployment rate continues to be one of the highest in the nation.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pEVERBRIDGE  : What an Emergency Mass Notification System is and Why it Matters
PU
03:36pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Stocks pull back from record highs in afternoon trading
AQ
03:36pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Knoll Inc.
PR
03:35pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Soccer-Leeds players wear Super League protest shirts before Liverpool clash
RE
03:35pARGEO AS  : - Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
03:35pTeen Covid-19 survivor returns to Cohen Children's to thank the doctor who saved her life
BU
03:33pTHE COMMODORE COLLECTION  : Offers Hotel and Travel Investment Opportunity in the South-Central United States
BU
03:32pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : cutting flights to South America because of COVID-19
RE
03:32pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Experts warn of economic implications from Rogers wireless outage
AQ
03:31pELEMENTIS  : receives £1bn takeover bid from US chemicals giant Innospec
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop
4THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
5No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ