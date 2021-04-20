KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Retail Sales Surge in March 2021 on Stimulus Checks and Continued Reopening

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research on trends in March 2021 retail sales.

U.S. retail sales surged 9.8% month-over-month (MoM) in March as $1,400 federal stimulus checks and easing public health measures led to a strong Q1 finish. The increase marks the best growth since May 2020 and the second strongest single-month performance on record since at least 1992. Same month year-over-year (YoY) sales increased an even stronger 27.7%, reflecting a bounce back from the strict stay-at-home orders in the early phase of the pandemic. Ongoing volatility in retail sales since March 2020 reflects the extraordinary dynamics that continue to shape the U.S. economy. In this report, KBRA examines the latest retail sales data and what to watch for in the coming months as vaccines continue to roll out.

Click here to view the report.

