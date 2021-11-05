KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Unemployment Rates in High Tax States Are Lagging

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the trends in the September 2021 state-level unemployment data.

In this installment of our series on state unemployment rates, KBRA examines September 2021 state data released on October 22. September unemployment rates reached a milestone since the onset of the pandemic as 49 states recorded an improvement. Despite the overall MoM improvement, however, California, Hawaii, and Nevada continued to have the highest unemployment rates (6.4% each) in September, followed by New York (6.3%) and New Jersey (6.2%).

Click here to view the report.

