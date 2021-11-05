Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Unemployment Rates in High Tax States Are Lagging

11/05/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the trends in the September 2021 state-level unemployment data.

In this installment of our series on state unemployment rates, KBRA examines September 2021 state data released on October 22. September unemployment rates reached a milestone since the onset of the pandemic as 49 states recorded an improvement. Despite the overall MoM improvement, however, California, Hawaii, and Nevada continued to have the highest unemployment rates (6.4% each) in September, followed by New York (6.3%) and New Jersey (6.2%).

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
