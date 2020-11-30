KBRA Releases Research – Delinquency Rate Holds Steady but Appraisal Values Fall 30%

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a report updating commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) loan performance trends observed in the November 2020 remittance period.

The November delinquency rate remained unchanged at 6.8% over the prior month among KBRA-rated U.S. CMBS. This is the fifth consecutive month that delinquencies either declined or were flat from an 8.2% June peak. In this report, KBRA provides observations across our $289 billion rated universe of U.S. private label CMBS including conduits, single-asset single borrower (SASB), and large loan (LL) transactions.

Along with the performance trends, KBRA observed an average decline of 30.4% in appraisal values for nearly 600 specially serviced assets relative to appraisal values at loan origination, since the start of the pandemic. Lodging had an average decline of 27.8% versus retail’s average decline of 39.5%. The bigger fall in retail partly reflects a nearly 60% average decline in retail mall values.

