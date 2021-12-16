KBRA Releases Research – Devastating Tornados Add to Mounting Catastrophe Losses

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research report on the recent tornado outbreak and elevated catastrophe activity. While the insured property losses from the December 10-11 storms will be manageable for insurers, this latest weather event adds to already high cumulative catastrophe losses from 2020 and 2021 and will generate further headwinds for property insurers.

