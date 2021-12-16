Log in
KBRA Releases Research – Devastating Tornados Add to Mounting Catastrophe Losses

12/16/2021 | 03:32pm EST
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research report on the recent tornado outbreak and elevated catastrophe activity. While the insured property losses from the December 10-11 storms will be manageable for insurers, this latest weather event adds to already high cumulative catastrophe losses from 2020 and 2021 and will generate further headwinds for property insurers.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
