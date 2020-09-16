Log in
KBRA Releases Research – It's Raining Cats and Cats

09/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research on various catastrophes, both natural and human-made, that have a range of implications for the (re)insurance industry.

KBRA believes the (re)insurance industry remains sufficiently capitalized and well-positioned, in general, to manage through the current panoply of catastrophic events including hurricanes, wildfires, and the coronavirus. In our view, recent events and future cat-related losses will continue to support pricing increases in many lines and will likely also lead to changes in terms and conditions as well as product structure. Cat losses currently in the spotlight include both natural catastrophes as well as human-made catastrophes.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
