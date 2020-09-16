KBRA Releases Research – It's Raining Cats and Cats

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research on various catastrophes, both natural and human-made, that have a range of implications for the (re)insurance industry.

KBRA believes the (re)insurance industry remains sufficiently capitalized and well-positioned, in general, to manage through the current panoply of catastrophic events including hurricanes, wildfires, and the coronavirus. In our view, recent events and future cat-related losses will continue to support pricing increases in many lines and will likely also lead to changes in terms and conditions as well as product structure. Cat losses currently in the spotlight include both natural catastrophes as well as human-made catastrophes.

