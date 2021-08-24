Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – Sovereigns: KBRA's Framework for Incorporating ESG Risk Management in Credit Ratings

08/24/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research on our approach to incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in the credit rating process for sovereigns.

Key Takeaways

  • Climate change is an overarching factor with the potential to affect many sectors of a sovereign’s economy and may influence debt sustainability for some sovereigns. Over the long term, it may lead to lower potential growth and displacement of human capital or, conversely, create economic opportunities for some sovereigns.
  • A sovereign’s management of social risks that stem from stakeholder preferences can become an important ratings driver to the extent its policies affect trade, investment, access to capital, economic growth, and fiscal dynamics. Management of such risks can also influence political stability and security risk, which are often focal points for private investment.
  • Heavily concentrated economies may be more vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks on key industries. Importantly, it is not always the case that wealthier or more institutionally advanced economies have more sophisticated practices to manage cybersecurity risks; all sovereigns can be at risk and need to actively manage exposures.
  • KBRA believes it is critical for all sovereigns to learn from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future epidemics.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.22% to 87.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.11% to $1.1759 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pUtilities Down Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.05% to $1.3729 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.01% to 109.68 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pChina Keli Signs Letter of Intent with PT Hydrotech Metal Indonesia
NE
05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 20547.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Redefining the FPGA for Aerospace and Defense by Solving SWaP-C Challenges
PU
05:34pPALO ALTO : Q4 FY2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
05:34pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Public vaccination clinics set for Kahe, Campbell Industrial Park power plants starting Thursday, Aug. 26
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil settles up 3%, boosted by Mexican oil rig outage, U.S. vaccine approval
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals
5Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

HOT NEWS