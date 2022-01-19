Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Research – Structured Credit: Under the SOFR Cushion

01/19/2022 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KBRA releases a brief slide presentation summarizing our recent conversations with market participants regarding the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Finance Rate (SOFR).

In speaking with several collateral managers and arranging banks, KBRA has observed several themes emerge as these participants think about new and outstanding collateralized loan obligations (CLO) and other structured credit transactions in 2022. Key discussion points highlighted in the slide presentation include portfolio transitions, benchmark replacement events, basis risk, credit spread adjustments, and loan floors.

Click here to view the slide presentation.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pBarrick Gold Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Over a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pU.S. Army Corps to upgrade lock and dam critical for grain exports
RE
02:45pGRUPO DE INVERSIONES SURAMERICANA S A : SURA advances with the payment of dividends 2022
PU
02:45pUNION PLUS : Now is the perfect time to save on that crown or root canal!
PU
02:45pDISCOVERY SILVER : QP Consent - Srivastava
PU
02:45pCHORUS : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities
PU
02:45pPAN AMERICAN SILVER : announces preliminary 2021 production results - Form 6-K
PU
02:44pOne World Universe in Discussions with ex-NFL and U.S. Green Beret Nate Boyer for Future Business Collaborations
GL
02:44pOne World Universe in Discussions with ex-NFL and U.S. Green Beret Nate Boyer for Future Business Collaborations
GL
02:43pUnion Bankshares Announces Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Declares 6.1% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4Stocks slip on inflation concerns as oil prices rise further
5U.S. mortgage interest rates climb for 4th straight week

HOT NEWS