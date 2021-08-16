Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases U.S. Bank 2Q21 Compendium and ESG Bulletin

08/16/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium and inaugural ESG Bulletin. The compendium provides our latest view of the U.S. banking sector, including KBRA’s updated sector outlook, and analyzes the 2Q21 results of U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings. This issue of the Compendium includes our inaugural Quarterly Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Bulletin, which focuses on how banks are incorporating various ESG factors into their strategies and business decisions, for which community and midsize regional banks within KBRA’s rated portfolio have a positive story to tell, overall.

The Compendium includes 2Q21 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. In addition, we provide a supplement with 184 debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity—among KBRA-rated banks.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aON TRACK INNOVATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:10aEEZY PLC : Notification of change in holdings - Handelsbanken Fonder
AQ
11:09aHANJIAO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:07aPhilippines' JG Summit, South Africa's Tyme secure digital banking licence
RE
11:07aPIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.
GL
11:06aADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL : Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Growth and resilience amid second wave
AQ
11:06aCORTUS METALS : Defines Gold Trend at Its Powerline Project in Nevada along Strike from the Spring Valley Deposit
AQ
11:06aAVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Assays from Carriere de l'Este drilling confirms deposit a likely rival to Roche Dure
AQ
11:06aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : ASA - Management Change
AQ
11:06aTOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Amends Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : ANALYSIS-DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
5Global shares slip as investors fret over Chinese economy, Afghanistan turmoil

HOT NEWS