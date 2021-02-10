Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium for Fourth-Quarter 2020

02/10/2021 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium, which provides our latest view of the U.S. banking sector including KBRA’s updated sector outlook and analyzes the 4Q 2020 results of U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings.

This issue of the Compendium includes COVID-vulnerable exposure categories and loan deferrals listed by bank (also available in excel). In addition, we provide a supplement with 180+ debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity—among KBRA-rated banks. Other features include the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios.

The Compendium includes 4Q 2020 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aMCB : Mauritius Commercial Bank Taps Windward's AI Solution to Optimize Trade Finance and Compliance Processes MCB will integrate Windward's Predictive Intelligence solution to increase efficiency across its trading practices, empowering MCB to continue to trade with confidence in an era of rapidly increasing risks
AQ
06:20aTOTAL GABON : 2020 Revenues
BU
06:19aAMPHENOL : Industrial's UPC 14mm
PU
06:19aJAMES CROPPER : Saves Energy and Cost with New Presona Installation
PU
06:19aUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Apportionment ratio as of December 31, 2020, between the underlying shares of Unibail-Rodamco Westfield SE (“URW SE”) and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. (“URW NV”)
PU
06:18aDONEGAL INVESTMENT : Share Dealing 10/02/2021
PU
06:17aLos Angeles County and Fulgent Genetics Launch Free At-Home COVID-19 Testing for People Notified via Healthvana's Digital Contact Tracing and Exposure Notification Solution
BU
06:16aCannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
RE
06:16aUNICREDIT S P A : Ranieri de Marchis appointed UniCredit General Manager ad interim
PU
06:16aAMDOCS : Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA, INC. : Hello Houston, we have a problem
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts
4MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
5APPLE INC. : Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ