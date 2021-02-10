KBRA Releases U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium for Fourth-Quarter 2020

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium, which provides our latest view of the U.S. banking sector including KBRA’s updated sector outlook and analyzes the 4Q 2020 results of U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings.

This issue of the Compendium includes COVID-vulnerable exposure categories and loan deferrals listed by bank (also available in excel). In addition, we provide a supplement with 180+ debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity—among KBRA-rated banks. Other features include the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios.

The Compendium includes 4Q 2020 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios.

