KBRA Releases U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium for Third-Quarter 2020

11/11/2020 | 05:38pm EST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium, which provides our latest view of the U.S. banking sector during the current environment due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and analyzes the 3Q 2020 results of U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings.

This issue of the Compendium includes COVID-19 vulnerable exposure categories and loan deferrals listed by bank (also available in excel). In addition, we provide a supplement with 180+ debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity—among KBRA-rated banks. Other features include the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios.

The Compendium includes 3Q 2020 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
