KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2021
06/11/2021 | 09:00pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the second quarter of 2021.
This quarter, there are constituent changes within two of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM) and the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM).
These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, June 21, 2021.
As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across various indices:
About KBW KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.
Media Contact Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447 shapiron@stifel.com