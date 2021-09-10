KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Third-Quarter 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the third quarter of 2021.
This quarter, there are constituent changes within two of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM) and the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM).
These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, September 20, 2021.
As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across impacted indices:
KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX; ETF Ticker: KBWB)
Add (1):
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)
Delete (1):
People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)
PBCT’s removal is due to its involvement as a target in a pending acquisition.
About KBW KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.
