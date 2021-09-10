Log in
KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Third-Quarter 2021

09/10/2021 | 09:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the third quarter of 2021.

This quarter, there are constituent changes within two of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM) and the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM).

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, September 20, 2021.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across impacted indices:  

KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX; ETF Ticker: KBWB)
  
Add (1): New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)
  
Delete (1):People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)
  
 PBCT’s removal is due to its involvement as a target in a pending acquisition.


KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX; ETF Ticker: KBWR)
  
Add (5):Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB)
First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP)
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI)
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC)
WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS)
  
Delete (5):Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI)
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)
Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL)
  
 NYCB’s removal is due to its migration to BKX. 
CADE, FMBI, FBC and STL’s removals are due to their involvement as targets in pending acquisitions.

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indices have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW
KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
