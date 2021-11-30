KCI Continues Growth in Texas with acquisition of Civil Engineering Consultants

San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Texas-based Civil Engineering Consultants (CEC). CEC’s wide-ranging civil engineering, construction management, and surveying expertise will complement KCI’s continued expansion throughout the state.

CEC was founded in 1983 as a three-person firm and has since grown to a comprehensive staff of more than 100 professionals specializing in transportation and traffic engineering, water and wastewater engineering, construction management, urban planning and design, residential and commercial site development, land surveying, and aerial and mobile LiDAR. Operating out of three offices in San Antonio, Laredo, and Bryan-College Station, Texas, CEC has long-held their reputation of providing excellent service to clients in both the private and public sectors, including local, state and federal entities. Over the years, their work has been honored with awards from numerous industry and local organizations including the American Public Works Association and the San Antonio Business Journal.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome CEC to our team. They are an admired and well-respected firm in the Texas market and adding them to KCI aligns well with our strategic growth. Through this acquisition, we can build upon our strong capabilities to better meet the needs of our clients and advance our future solutions and initiatives,” said Mehmet Boz, PhD, PE, Vice President, Texas Market Leader.

Bringing with him more than 37 years of experience in transportation engineering, Garland Galm, PE, has led CEC as president since 2015 when he succeeded the founder and owner of the firm. Galm joined the team in 1997 as a senior project manager and quickly took the lead as transportation division manager. By 2008, he had been promoted to chief operating officer, a role in which he held until his current appointment of president. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and is a registered professional engineer in the state. He remains active in furthering the industry both in his leadership and in his participation in industry organizations.

“Over the years, we have built a strong and diverse team,” said CEC President Garland Galm, PE. “Bringing together CEC with KCI is an incredible opportunity for our clients, employees, and the industry, and combined, we can rely on each other’s strengths to deliver enhanced solutions to move the industry forward.”

With the addition of CEC, KCI’s geographic footprint in Texas extends to 10 locations supporting a diverse team of more than 200 employees. KCI will leverage CEC’s multi-disciplined expertise to continue their growth in new service offerings and key markets throughout the state.

