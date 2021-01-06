Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KEEPS Corporation : Completes a Minority Recapitalization Through a Significant Equity Investment From SSM Partners

01/06/2021 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KEEPS Corporation, the provider of North America’s premier automotive service and parts analytics and pricing optimization system, announced today that it has received a significant equity investment from SSM Partners, a Memphis based private equity firm focused on growth companies. KEEPS will use the financing to continue its expansion, accelerate product innovation and invest in additional sales and marketing resources. The company will continue to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities, with additional equity capital available from SSM.

“In spite of the challenges created by the Global Pandemic, KEEPS was able to offer its service center customers a compelling value proposition that resulted in 2020 revenue growth of 35% over 2019 with revenues approaching $20M,” said Leigh Silver, CEO of KEEPS. “The experience and resources of the team at SSM Partners will perfectly complement our focus on continued product innovation, category-defining leadership and an engaged Customer Base,” added Les Silver, Executive Chairman of KEEPS.

Hunter Witherington, a Managing Partner at SSM, said, “We believe that the Service and Parts segments of the Auto Industry represent the major opportunity for both the shops and their suppliers to grow and prosper. We are delighted to partner with the Silver Family who have a phenomenal track record of success in this space.”

With this investment, Hunter Witherington and Ed Nenon from SSM have joined KEEPS Board of Directors.

Further financial terms of this deal were not disclosed.

Portico Capital served as exclusive financial advisor and Jackson Walker LLP served as legal counsel to KEEPS with respect to this transaction.

About KEEPS Corporation:

KEEPS creates solutions which provide industry-exclusive daily actionable data designed to save management time and improve profits for automotive service operations. www.KEEPSCorp.com

About Dynatron Software:

Dynatron Software is a wholly owned subsidiary of KEEPS. It is the premier provider of automotive fixed operation data analytics, business intelligence, and pricing optimization. Our solutions provide quantifiable and substantial ROI with the least amount of managerial effort. www.DynatronSoftware.com

About SSM Partners:

SSM invests $8-30 million in rapidly growing companies within software, services, and healthcare. The growth equity firm, which invests nationally and is based in Memphis, Tennessee, has partnered with talented entrepreneurs for more than 20 years. Starting with a relationship built on trust, SSM makes minority and majority equity investments and offers its entrepreneur-partners a thorough understanding of the growth company lifecycle and a collaborative approach to building great businesses. For more information, please visit www.SSMPartners.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pU.S. Considers Adding Alibaba, Tencent to China Stock Ban -- Update
DJ
03:02pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : 4 Ways Large Organizations Can Be Innovative Like a Startup
PU
03:01pALTAMONT CAPITAL PARTNERS : Acquires Specialized Packaging Group
PR
03:01pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps announces promotions for national networks distribution leadership team
PR
03:01pSEARCHSPRING : Rides Ecommerce Wave with Strategic Hire of Head of APAC, Kate Massey
BU
03:01pMIND HUB : Expands Company Portfolio With the Addition of michelada.io and Creditar.io to Complement ArkusNexus Specialized Services
BU
03:00pSALESFORCE COM : How 5G Will Impact Retail, Healthcare, and Manufacturing in 2021
PU
03:00pWade Dawe Early Warning Report
NE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.40% to Settle at $50.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pU.S. private payrolls post first decline in eight months as COVID-19 cases skyrocket
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 scale new highs on possible Democrat sweep in Georgia
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ