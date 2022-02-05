Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: HON. LEATINUU WAYNE SO'OIALO, Minister for Commerce, Industry and Labour.

02/05/2022 | 07:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Launching of the Government COVID19 Assistance for the Private Sector; and the Workers Associations' Grant (4th February 2022)

Lau Susuga le Fa'afeagaiga, Reverend Siaosi Matai'a,
Members of our Business Community,
Ladies and Gentlemen,

Talofa Lava.

Today is a wonderful and important day for all of us who are gathered here today to witness, the
launching of two (2) of the Government of Samoa's Assistance Programs namely:
(1) COVID19 Assistance for the Private Sector; and
(2) The Workers Associations Grant.

I would like to firstly speak on the COVID19 Assistance for the Private Sector.

It has been over two (2) years since the COVID pandemic impacted the whole world in various
unexpected ways.

For Samoa, our geographical location coupled with our dependence on imports for most of our
basic needs, has heavily impacted us as consumers and producers, due to the delay in shipment
for both imports and exports.

Furthermore, a significant impact on our economy is the loss of one of our major sources of
income - Tourism, through the closure of both local and international borders, thus preventing
incoming travel by tourists.

The Government has seen these continuous impacts of the pandemic on our local business
community, with some businesses having closed down, some businesses have made their
employees redundant, others have reduced the working hours of employees, to name a few.

As the Private Sector is the engine of growth of any economy, the commitment therefore, from
our Government is the purpose of why this Assistance of $10 million was initiated and
appropriated in the National Budget for the current Financial Year 2021/2022.

The Assistance will assist our business community towards any operational and/or
administrative work of their businesses. All businesses who were registered pre-COVID and
hold business licenses for year ending 2020 and 2021 are eligible to apply.
All eligible business will receive the following allocation:

Type of Business / Number of Registered Businesses in 2020 / Total Distribution
Sole Traders / 5,170 $1,500 x 5,170 /= $7,755,000.00
Partnerships / 77 $1,500 x 77 /= $115,500.00
Companies / 1,116 $1,800 x 1116 /= $2,008,800.00

AOFAIGA / 6,363 /$9,879,300.00

 Sole Traders and Partnerships: $1,500 per business license. All sole traders and
partnerships who have more than 4 business license/activities, only 4 will be considered
for grant disbursement.

 Companies: $1,800 per business license. All companies who have more than 5 business
license/activities, only 5 will be considered for grant disbursement.

Application forms are available from the Ministry and also online (on the MCIL website).
Businesses are encouraged to provide all the required details which will assist the committee in
expediting the process.

The Assistance will be administered through the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour
and they will be working together with the Ministry of Customs and Revenue and the Ministry
of Finance. This subcommittee will assess and approve the disbursement of the funds to eligible
businesses.

As these are public funds, the eligible businesses are also required to report back on how these
funds were utilized for accountability purposes. The reporting form is also available from the
MCIL office and on the MCIL website.

I would like to thank the members of the Steering Committee that was established to deliberate
and develop the policy framework for this Assistance.

Secondly, the Workers Associations Grant.
As part of the vision to strengthen worker representation across all sectors of economic activity, the
Government through the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour has initiated the Worker
Association Grant.

This assistance will be an annual fixture and directed towards worker organizations sitting on the
Samoa National Tripartite Forum. The forum has been a longstanding platform for discussion of
national labour and employment policies, legislation and strategies.

Using the principles of social dialogue and tripartite consultation, representatives of Government,
employers and workers are able to have their voices heard in the development of important labour
and employment matters to ensure that all constituents are sharing in the fruits of economic
development.

Therefore, the members on this forum are positioned to ensure issues important to workers are
addressed across all occupations including private and public sector, and specifically nursing and
maritime workers.

The total assistance of $20,000 Samoan Tala will be disbursed to four (4) Worker Associations with
each association receiving $5,000 Tala. These associations include:

  1. Samoa Workers Congress

2. Samoa Nurses Association

3. Public Service Association

4. Samoa Seafarers and Maritime Association

The grant is intended to support the administrative costs and importantly planning of each recipient
in rolling out their respective programs. Overall, the initiative will enable organizations to improve
their representation of member's interests through various platforms.

We have a long road to recovery; and working together as a nation during these difficult times
will be the guiding star to our journey.

I wish you all the best, stay safe and may our Heavenly Father continue to protect and watch
over Samoa.

Ia manuia le tatou fa'amoemoe.
SOIFUA

February 6, 2022

Disclaimer

Government of Samoa published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 00:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Xi Jinping Meets with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov
PU
12:21aIndian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "the Nightingale," dies at 92
RE
12:21aIndian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "the Nightingale," dies at 92
RE
02/05Ecuador sees trade deal with China at end of year, debt talks to begin
RE
02/05Australian PM signals reopening borders to tourists 'not far away'
RE
02/05MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Housekeeper at Colorado ranch of Michael Bloomberg abducted at gunpoint
RE
02/05New Zealand PM Ardern urges unity on COVID on Waitangi Day
RE
02/05DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA partners with agro firms to produce quality, healthy swine breeders
PU
02/05New Zealand PM Ardern urges unity on COVID on Waitangi Day
RE
02/05S.Korea surpasses 1 million total COVID cases with daily record
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "the Nightingale," dies at 92
2Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "the Nightingale," dies at 92
3Housekeeper at Colorado ranch of Michael Bloomberg abducted at gunpoint
4Grab : WTFinance?! Face Your Financial Fears
5New Zealand PM Ardern urges unity on COVID on Waitangi Day

HOT NEWS