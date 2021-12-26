KHARTOUM SECURITY COMMITTEE SAYS 58 POLICEMEN WERE INJURED DURING SATURDAY'S PROTESTS - STATE TV

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
trend-following stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Investment themes
Luxury
The Cannabis Industry
Boats
Moat
Education
The Golden Age of Video Games
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Luxury
The Cannabis Industry
Boats
Moat
Education
The Golden Age of Video Games
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
KHARTOUM SECURITY COMMITTEE SAYS 58 POLICEMEN WERE INJURED DURING SATURDAY'S PROTESTS - STATE TV
12/26/2021 | 04:54am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
KHARTOUM SECURITY COMMITTEE SAYS 58 POLICEMEN WERE INJURED DURING SATURDAY'S PROTESTS - STATE TV
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52a
'Back to me in a coffin' - bodies of migrants drowned in Channel reach Iraq
RE
05:44a
South Africa's Tutu - anti-apartheid hero who never stopped fighting for "Rainbow Nation"
RE
05:43a
Former Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
RE
05:40a
Sudan says 58 policemen injured in protests
RE
05:30a
China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market
RE
05:28a
WITNESS-What I learned photographing the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu
RE
05:27a
Factbox-Reaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu
RE
05:20a
South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies aged 90
RE
05:08a
China's local COVID case count driven to 21-month high by Xian outbreak
RE
05:04a
Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market
2
Suicide bomber kills at least five at east Congo restaurant
3
Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day
4
Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
5
China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen
More news
HOT NEWS
22ND CENTURY GROUP, .
+38.64%
22Nd Century Group, Inc. Announces FDA Authorizes Marketing of 22nd Century Group’s VLN® as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product
INNOVAGE HOLDING COR.
-35.64%
InnovAge Says Colorado Centers Sanctioned, Withdraws FY22 Guidance
QUIDEL CORPORATION
-17.35%
Quidel Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc for $5.9 billion.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX.
-7.28%
China stocks fall on COVID-19 outbreak, new energy weakness
VIETNAM PROSPERITY J.
+5.71%
Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank Announces Change of Branch Address
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LI.
+3.35%
Maverick Aviation Partnership LP managed by Carlyle Aviation Partners Ltd, Investment Arm agreed to acquire Aircraft Leasing Operations of CK Asset Holdings Ltd from Li Ka Shing Foundation and CK Asset Holdings Limited for $4.3 billion.
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave