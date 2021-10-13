Log in
KIM DUKES JOINS DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

10/13/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
Strategic Recruiting and Inclusive Business Practices Expert Brings 25 Years of Experience to Firm’s Nonprofit Practice

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group (DSG), one of the fastest-growing executive search firms and an industry leader in diversifying leadership, today announced that Kim Dukes has joined the firm’s Nonprofit Practice as Managing Director. Dukes brings to the role 25 years of experience creating balanced talent pools to drive better placement outcomes for organizations in the nonprofit space.

 

“Kim’s addition to the team comes at a perfect time,” said Katie Bouton, President of DSG. “Uniting our resources with Kim’s as we continue to strive for equality of opportunity and accuracy of representation in the nonprofit world enables us to move that much closer to achieving tangible, systemic change in the sector and beyond.”

 

Dukes joins DSG from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she served as the Diversity and Inclusion Talent Strategist. There, she designed and implemented strategic recruiting programs focused on broadening diversity and inclusion into hiring procedures. Dukes also served as the co-founder and managing director of DSP Executive Search, a veteran-owned diversity search firm, where she focused on helping clients address recruiting gaps and reinvent the way they view the hiring process. Over the last 15 years, she has trained countless domestic and global talent acquisition teams on diversity recruitment. In addition, she has facilitated discussions on race and racism through the social flashpoints during the pandemic.

 

“The legacy and commitment to inclusion that Diversified Search Group has always brought to executive recruiting has never been more important than it is today,” said Dukes. “I am excited and honored to join this firm and look forward to bringing my expertise in strategic diversity recruiting to continue to enhance the leadership teams of our clients.”

 

Dukes was named 2014 Volunteer of the Year by the Northeast Human Resources Association (NEHRA), received the Strong Women Strong Girls’ Spark Award, and recently won NEHRA’s Frank X. McCarthy Diversity Champion Award. She is a graduate of McKinsey Academy’s Black Executive Leadership Program.


