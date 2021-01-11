KIND Introduces Commitments to Support Racial Equality

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past year has been marked with pain: a global pandemic, an intense and divisive political climate, and alarming incidences of racial injustices coming to the forefront across the country. And while it's a new year, our work to achieve true equality – for all – is far from over.

KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) today announces its continued efforts to help address the inequality and inequity facing Black, Indigenous, People of Color communities across areas of racial justice, education, food & health and representation. In partnership with the National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE), an organization striving for racial justice to create a more equitable society for all Americans, KIND is committed to taking new actions across the following areas:

Racial Justice: The KIND Foundation is donating $100,000 to racial justice organizations, such as NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Equal Justice Initiative.

The KIND Foundation is donating to racial justice organizations, such as NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Equal Justice Initiative. Education: Adopting two historically Black colleges and universities, Florida A&M and North Carolina A&T State Universities, to help further support and provide opportunities for tomorrow's changemakers. Through this adoption program, KIND has committed to fund over $100,000 in student scholarships and create a program that offers students opportunities to earn internships, participate in career coaching, and network with industry leaders.

Adopting two historically Black colleges and universities, and North Carolina A&T State Universities, to help further support and provide opportunities for tomorrow's changemakers. Through this adoption program, KIND has committed to fund over in student scholarships and create a program that offers students opportunities to earn internships, participate in career coaching, and network with industry leaders. Food & Health: Releasing its second-annual KIND EQUALITY bar in support of the next generation of changemakers. The bar represents a world that's beautifully diverse, inclusive and equitable. A world that we all need to continue to build. KIND will also be donating one million of its bars to food insecure communities with NCHE's assistance and has made a donation of $25,000 to support NCHE leaders addressing food security and injustice in local communities.

Releasing its second-annual KIND EQUALITY bar in support of the next generation of changemakers. The bar represents a world that's beautifully diverse, inclusive and equitable. A world that we all need to continue to build. KIND will also be donating one million of its bars to food insecure communities with NCHE's assistance and has made a donation of to support NCHE leaders addressing food security and injustice in local communities. Representation: Adjusting its KIND Kids™ packaging to be more inclusive and reflect America's diversity.

"People of Color have been disproportionally exposed to long-standing inequalities rampant across our healthcare system, economy, and society," says Daniel Lubetzky, KIND's Founder and Executive Chairman. "Overcoming these challenges will require all of us to deepen our commitment to standing up against injustice and taking stock of our own actions, big or small, each day. As a global brand and movement, KIND has an even greater opportunity and responsibility to make an impact."

"Racial injustice, inequality and inequity create a public health crisis that we must all be committed to addressing and solving together," says Dr. Gail Christopher, Executive Director at the National Collaborative for Health Equity. "We're thrilled to be taking action and collaborating with KIND to help ensure the next generation experiences an equitable and inclusive society that prioritizes health and well-being in our country."

Part of the multi-year KIND Snack & Give Back Project, the KIND EQUALITY bar incorporates silhouettes representing people with various skin tones uniting together for equality. The bar comes in one flavor, Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut, and is available on kindsnacks.com, amazon.com, in-store at Meijer and Hy-Vee while supplies last.

About NCHE

The National Collaborative for Health Equity promotes health equity by fostering racial healing and equity, harnessing data, and developing leaders, and catalyzing partnerships across the many different sectors that share responsibility for creating a more equitable and just society. Recognizing that action, leadership, and collaboration are the basis for driving policy decisions, we strive to connect people most impacted by social and racial injustices and to transform systems and institutions built on the enduring legacy of racism, particularly its less visible but more insidious–structural manifestations. In so doing we improve the health, well-being and life opportunities for communities of color.

