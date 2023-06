(Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday it had received two new non-binding offers from U.S. fund KKR and a rival consortium comprising state lender CDP and Australian fund Macquarie to buy its domestic landline grid and its submarine unit Sparkle.

The offers will be examined by TIM's board on June 19 and June 22, the company said.

(This story has been corrected to clarify that bids were received from KKR, as well as a consortium composed of CDP and Macquarie in the headline and paragraph 1)

