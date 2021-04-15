Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

KKR-backed AppLovin raises $2 billion in U.S. IPO at over $28 billion valuation

04/15/2021 | 01:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Mobile app and gaming company AppLovin Corp said on Thursday it priced its initial public offering at $80 per share, the mid-point of its previously set range, placing the company's valuation at $28.64 billion.

At this price, AppLovin, backed by private equity giant KKR & Co Inc, will raise $2 billion through the IPO.

The Palo Alto, California-based company is the latest player in the mobile gaming industry to list itself on the stock market, as demand for video games surges among consumers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AppLovin now has over 410 million daily active users on its platform and its apps consist of more than 200 free-to-play mobile games, including Word Connect, Slap Kings and Bingo Story.

The company sold 22.5 million Class A common shares, it said, adding that selling stockholders offered the remaining 2.5 million shares.

The company's shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol "APP", AppLovin added.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.18% 72.91 Delayed Quote.18.25%
KKR & CO. INC. 2.08% 53.11 Delayed Quote.31.17%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.58% 80.79 Delayed Quote.16.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.99% 13857.840311 Delayed Quote.8.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31aDollar sets four-week low as Fed's dovish message takes hold
RE
01:29aKKR-backed AppLovin raises $2 billion in U.S. IPO at over $28 billion valuation
RE
01:25aGambling firm Entain launches share ownership plan in ESG push
RE
01:20aIndonesia's exports and imports grow more than expected in March
RE
01:19aIndia breaches 200,000 daily COVID-19 cases as hospital beds, oxygen fall short
RE
01:17aChina dollar issuers face pressure on Huarong debt concerns
RE
01:17aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹26,000 cr on April 16, 2021
PU
01:07aYields on 10-year JGB flat despite healthy auction demand
RE
01:00aU.S. seeks to polish tarnished reputation with new climate change pledges ahead of Earth Day
RE
12:59aERDOGAN'S NEW DOVE : Five questions for Turkey's central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
2DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
3KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak
4Asian shares defensive, dollar struggles near 1-mth lows
5GameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ