Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

KKR-backed BMC Software confidentially files for U.S. IPO - source

02/17/2023 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - KKR-backed technology firm BMC Software has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, offering an early sign of a thawing market after a virtual shutdown for most of last year.

Spiraling global markets amid a widespread sell-off, particularly in the technology sector, and a geopolitical turmoil pushed many startups to shelve their stock market flotations last year till investor appetite improved.

As BMC sets out to test the IPO waters, a listing could see the company valued at between $14 billion and $15 billion, depending on the scale of market recovery, the source added.

BMC declined to comment on the matter.

In 2018, private equity giant KKR & Co had acquired BMC for $8.5 billion, including debt.

The U.S. IPO market has recently begun to show some signs of recovery as investor fears around a looming recession and further monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve ease.

A year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an inflation rally fueled a bout of market volatility that prevented most initial public offerings in 2022, last week saw a flurry of listings. It is 15 months since there was a busier week, according to Dealogic data.

BMC, which provides software that helps companies organize their tech support functions, partners with major global firms including Dell Technologies Inc, Accenture and Wipro Limited, its website showed.

The news of BMC filing for an IPO confidentially was first reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC -1.48% 277.05 Delayed Quote.5.39%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.56% 42.48 Delayed Quote.6.22%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.64% 57.18 Delayed Quote.23.98%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.28% 73 Delayed Quote.2.78%
WIPRO LIMITED -0.91% 406.2 End-of-day quote.3.41%
Latest news "Economy"
05:41pDiscover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.53% This Week to 96.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pCIBC to pay $770 mln to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.75% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 0.79% to $1695.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 0.29% to $24592.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pU.S. environment agency affirms legal limits to mercury from power plants
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
5Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Epam Systems, HubSpot, Para..

HOT NEWS