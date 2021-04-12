KKR-backed cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 aims for $3 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

April 12 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company KnowBe4 Inc,
backed by private-equity firm KKR & Co and funds
affiliated with Goldman Sachs, said on Monday it was
aiming for a valuation of up to $3 billion in its initial public
offering in the United States.
Clearwater, Florida-headquartered KnowBe4 was founded in
2010 by serial entrepreneur and cybersecurity expert Stu
Sjouwerma. The company had 37,000 customers as of the end of
last year, according to its filing. KnowBe4's platform allows
clients to simulate phising attacks on their employees and check
how well they are safeguarded against such attacks. It also
offers security awareness training.
The company joins technology firms rushing to public markets
in a particularly busy year, which has seen the likes of gaming
platform Roblox Corp, e-commerce company Coupang Inc
and cloud-computing firm DigitalOcean go
public. KnowBe4 said it would sell around 11.8 million shares
along with a group of selling stockholders, priced between $16
and $18 each.
At the top end of this range, KnowBe4 would raise about $213
million.
Shares would be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol
"KNBE", the company said in its filing.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and KKR are
the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)