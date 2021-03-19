Log in
KKR-backed cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 files for U.S. IPO

03/19/2021 | 06:02pm EDT
March 19 (Reuters) - KnowBe4 Inc, a cybersecurity awareness training provider backed by Goldman Sachs and KKR & Co Inc, is looking to raise up to $100 million through an initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing.

The company did not reveal the number of shares it would offer or the pricing, and said the filing amount was meant only for the purpose of computing registration fee.

Founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 had 37,000 customers globally and a nearly $15 billion total addressable market, as of Dec. 31, 2020, the filing showed on Friday.

The company posted a net loss of $2.4 million on net revenue of $174.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, the filing showed.

KnowBe4's other investors include private equity firm Tiger Global Management and venture capital firm Elephant Partners.

The company has applied for its shares to be listed on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol "KNBE".

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and KKR are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 0.82% 48.2 Delayed Quote.18.08%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.19% 82.94 Delayed Quote.22.37%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.09% 344.2 Delayed Quote.31.96%
