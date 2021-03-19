KKR-backed cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 files for U.S. IPO

March 19 (Reuters) - KnowBe4 Inc, a cybersecurity awareness
training provider backed by Goldman Sachs and KKR & Co
Inc, is looking to raise up to $100 million through an
initial public offering in the United States, according to a
regulatory filing.
The company did not reveal the number of shares it would
offer or the pricing, and said the filing amount was meant only
for the purpose of computing registration fee.
Founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Stu Sjouwerman,
KnowBe4 had 37,000 customers globally and a nearly $15 billion
total addressable market, as of Dec. 31, 2020, the filing showed
on Friday.
The company posted a net loss of $2.4 million on net revenue
of $174.9 million for the year ended Dec. 31, the filing showed.
KnowBe4's other investors include private equity firm Tiger
Global Management and venture capital firm Elephant Partners.
The company has applied for its shares to be listed on the
Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol "KNBE".
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and KKR are
the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)