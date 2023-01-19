Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

KKR blocks REIT withdrawals in latest redemption wave

01/19/2023 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc has blocked investors from cashing out of its $1.5 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) after withdrawal requests exceeded pre-set limits, according to a regulatory filing.

KKR is the latest manager of private REITS to limit investor withdrawals following similar curbs at REITs managed by Blackstone Inc and Starwood Capital.

KKR told investors of its KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc this week that it received redemption requests greater than 5% of its quarterly net asset value as of the end of December.

As a result, KKR allowed investors to redeem just $79.3 million, which is equivalent to approximately 62% of the total investors' repurchase requests of about $128 million.

A KKR spokesperson declined to comment.

Investors are increasingly looking to cash out of private REITs amid a growing disparity in their returns and those generated by public REITS.

KKR reported that its REIT generated an 8.32% return as of the end of December compared with the publicly traded Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Total Return Index, which fell 25.96% over the same period.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -3.06% 81.535 Delayed Quote.15.76%
KKR & CO. INC. -3.77% 51.06 Delayed Quote.14.20%
Latest news "Economy"
02:59pUk's hunt warns not to expect tax cuts in march budget- ft…
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.09% to Settle at $3.2750 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pKoch gets $2.5 billion in dividends from unit that offloaded asbestos liability
RE
02:54pCapital One cuts over 1,100 tech positions - Bloomberg
RE
02:46pSiemens Energy cuts profit outlook as Siemens Gamesa woes continue
RE
02:46pBrazil to open protocol of Pix instant payment system for other countries
RE
02:41pHere's what Twitter lost in advertising revenue in final months of 2022
RE
02:40pShareholder proxy ISS recommends vote to overhaul Capricorn board, including CEO
RE
02:40pUK in no rush for Northern Ireland election even if stalemate persists
AN
02:39pU.S. looking into 'unconfirmed' reports Russia has opened espionage case against U.S. citizen
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: MasterCard, Visa, McDonald's, Rightmove...
2INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financ..
3Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry invest..
4Procter & Gamble 2Q Sales, Earnings Match Street Views
5APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS