Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

KKR makes non-binding $12 billion takeover proposal for Telecom Italia

11/21/2021 | 01:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo for the TIM brand is seen on a building in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Sunday its board had examined a non-binding proposal by U.S. fund KKR aimed at taking Italy's biggest phone group private that valued it at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion).

KKR's proposal, which would offer a 45.7% premium versus the closing price of TIM's ordinary shares on Friday, comes as TIM's CEO Luigi Gubitosi battles for survival after coming under fire from top investor Vivendi following two profit warnings in three months.

Gubitosi brought KKR onboard last year in a 1.8 billion euro deal that handed the New York-based fund a 37.5% stake in FiberCop, the unit holding TIM's last-mile network connecting street cabinets to people's homes.

TIM's fixed line business is its most prized asset and is deemed strategic by Rome, which has powers to block any unwanted moves.

Unable to stem TIM's revenue haemorrhage, Gubitosi has started looking at ways to squeeze money out of TIM's assets, revisiting in particular a plan to merge TIM's fixed-line grid with that of fibre optic rival Open Fiber.

Sponsored by the previous government, that project had run aground under Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The PM's office said it was following the situation.

The government is aware of the need to shore up the debt-laden group at a time when it needs to step up investments, and protect its 42,500 domestic workers, sources have said.

KKR's plan would see TIM carve out its fixed network to be run as a government-regulated asset along the model used by energy grid company Terna or gas grid firm Snam, two sources close to the matter said earlier on Sunday.

Separately private equity firms CVC and Advent studied possible plans for TIM, working with former TIM CEO Marco Patuano, now a senior adviser to Nomura in Italy.

A spokesperson for the two funds said they were open to working with all stakeholders on a solution to strengthen TIM.

(Additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za; editing by Andrew Heavens, David Evans and Keith Weir)

By Elvira Pollina, Valentina Za and Pamela Barbaglia


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59pKKR makes non-binding $12 billion takeover proposal for Telecom Italia
RE
01:44pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Zimbabwe to prioritize policies on value chains across all sectors to spur industrialization
PU
01:36pFunds CVC and Advent say open to discussing solution to strengthen TIM
RE
01:08pBulgarian President Radev set to win second term on anti-corruption ticket
RE
12:44pPaid family leave in spotlight as Senate weighs Biden social spending plan
RE
12:04pBOX OFFICE : 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs
RE
11:44aSaudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
RE
11:37aTexas governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke criticizes Biden on immigration
RE
11:03aNo stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair
RE
10:10aDeutsche Bank poaches chief risk officer from Natixis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
2No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
3KKR makes non-binding $12 billion takeover proposal for Telecom Italia
4China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
5CryptoVirally To Offer Innovative Marketing Services for Crypto Project..

HOT NEWS