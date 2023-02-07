Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

KKR reports 42% drop in earnings on lower asset sales

02/07/2023 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter after-tax distributable earnings dropped 42% year-on-year, driven by asset sale declines in its private equity portfolio and lower transaction fees in the capital markets division.

After-tax distributable earnings, which represent the cash available to pay dividends to shareholders, fell to $821.8 million from $1.4 billion a year earlier.

That resulted in after-tax distributable earnings of 92 cents per share, which exceeded the average analyst forecast of 86 cents per share, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

KKR and other private equity firms struggled to sell assets for top dollar for much of the last year due to market volatility, rising inflation, recession worries and geopolitical tensions.

KKR said its income from carried interest, which consists of profit from asset divestments, fell 66% to $194 million in the fourth quarter. Transaction fees from its capital markets business, which collects lucrative fees for arranging financing for KKR portfolio companies, declined by 55% to $144.4 million. KKR's income from investments made out of its balance sheet dropped 34% to $223.2 million.

During the quarter, KKR said its private equity portfolio was flat in value, while opportunistic real estate funds depreciated by 8%. Infrastructure and leverage credit funds both gained 3%. By contrast, Blackstone Inc had reported that its opportunistic and core real estate funds depreciated by 2% and 1.5%, respectively, while its corporate private equity funds gained 3.8%.

Under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), KKR said its net income dropped sharply to $83.2 million from $507.6 million. That drop takes into account the mark-to-market value of its funds from a year ago.

KKR said it raised $16 billion of new capital, invested $16 billion in new acquisitions, generated $559.4 million in fee-related earnings, retained $108 billion of unspent capital, and amassed total assets under management of $504 billion.

It declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -1.45% 95.72 Delayed Quote.30.92%
KKR & CO. INC. -1.98% 56.02 Delayed Quote.20.68%
Latest news "Economy"
07:26aMali hopes for preferential access to Russian essential products
RE
07:25aECB's IT head named as next German cybersecurity chief
RE
07:24aNetherlands Sells EUR5.995 Billion in New July 2033 DSL
DJ
07:23aRBA Raises Rates, Signals More to Come; Market's -2-
DJ
07:23aRBA Raises Rates, Signals More to Come; Market's Rally Is an Inflation Concern for Some; Americans Are Using Up Their Pandemic Savings
DJ
07:20aBrazil's central bank sees risks from fiscal framework review and stimulus
RE
07:19aSwiss bank Pictet reports solid results despite 'challenging year'
RE
07:16aIndia's Eveready Q3 reports 77% drop in Q3 profit on higher costs
RE
07:14aHut 8 Mining, U.S. Data Mining Group Merging
DJ
07:12aFinland's Nokian Tyres Q4 drops to surprise loss
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
2BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
3Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes
4ChatGPT mania pumps up Chinese AI technology stocks
5Asia stocks steady, dollar strong as markets reassess rates outlook

HOT NEWS