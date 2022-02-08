KKR's fourth-quarter earnings more than double

KKR's strong earnings performance, in line with that of its peers, reflects a record-breaking dealmaking year in 2021 that was driven by buoyant markets, access to cheap capital, and the economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackstone Inc and Carlyle Group Inc both reported record fourth-quarter earnings, as the buyout firms took advantage of the favorable environment to sell assets for top dollar.

KKR said its after-distributable earnings, which represent the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders, rose to a record $1.4 billion compared with $544.1 million a year earlier. That translated to after-tax distributable earnings per share of $1.59, exceeding the average Wall Street analyst estimate of $1.21 per share, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

During the quarter, KKR generated $568.3 million as it booked profits from asset divestments, including the sale of its controlling interest in Max Healthcare, an Indian hospital chain operator, and a minority stake in Japan's Kokusai Electric. Transaction fees from its capital markets unit rose to $320 million, up 66% from $193 million a year earlier, driven mostly by infrastructure and private equity deals in North America.

KKR said it invested $23 billion to buy assets in the fourth quarter, including the acquisition of Norwegian ship-owning company Ocean Yield and a stake in South Korean energy company SK E&S Co Ltd.

KKR said its private equity portfolio rose 7% in the quarter and its opportunistic real estate funds rose 4%. Blackstone and Carlyle reported appreciation in their private equity funds of 4.8% and 6%, respectively.

KKR's assets under management rose 2.6% during the quarter to $471 billion, driven by strong fundraising, while unspent capital was flat at $112 billion.

