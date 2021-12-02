KKR taps Temasek exec to head Asia-Pacific growth investment strategy

In his newly created role as head of Growth Equity in Asia Pacific, Chawla will anchor KKR's plan to invest across sectors such as technology, healthcare, fintech, consumer, and other growth categories, the investment giant said https://media.kkr.com/news-details/?news_id=85275b7c-b4fa-4270-9ac2-def7f2b03a7f.

Chawla, whose appointment will be effective Dec. 9, will be based in Asia but also work out of KKR's global offices, including Menlo Park in California.

After joining Temasek in 2010, Chawla helped build their telecom, media and technology division as well as the North America business based in New York and San Francisco.

During this time, he sponsored 39 technology buyouts and growth investments including Airbnb, Xiaomi, Doordash, Roblox, and Alphabet Inc's Waymo, KKR said.

KKR also announced that its head of technology investing at KKR Asia, Lucian Schönefelder, would transition to the role of an advisor.

