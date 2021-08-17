Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

KKR to sell industrial properties for $2.2 billion to Canadian realty group

08/17/2021 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell a 14.5 million square feet industrial property portfolio for about $2.2 billion to Oxford Properties Group, a real estate investor based in Canada.

Oxford, the real estate arm of Canadian pension fund Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, expects the acquisition to help it expand into the U.S. market. The portfolio comprises 149 buildings across 12 major industrial markets including Dallas, Chicago and Houston.

With the pandemic last year propelling a shift away from shopping at brick-and-mortar stores to online, retailers' demand for industrial properties such as warehouses and logistics facilities has skyrocketed.

Oxford and its portfolio companies manage about C$70 billion ($55.5 billion) of assets, according to its website.

($1 = C$1.2609)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23aCanada housing starts down 3.2% on month in July
RE
08:20aKKR to sell industrial properties for $2.2 billion to Canadian realty group
RE
08:18aUK government sets out strategy for a hydrogen economy
RE
08:14aUber partners with GetUpside to offer promotions to drivers, delivery people
RE
08:12aUk mhra on moderna covid-19 vaccine says added delayed injection site reaction as common side effect, added summary of clinical efficacy in individuals aged 12-17
RE
08:11aUk mhra on moderna covid-19 vaccine says added dizziness as uncommon side effect, added hypoaesthesia as a rare side effect
RE
08:10aUk, on moderna covid-19 vaccine, says added summary of safety profile in clinical trial participants aged 12-17 years of age
RE
08:09aUk, on moderna covid-19 vaccine, says updating smpc and pil to say authorised in individuals aged 12 years and over
RE
08:06aC-Level Stakeholders to Take on Digital Transformation's Impact on Security Strategies at CxO Trust Summit
BU
08:04aKiwi dollar holds near three-week low ahead of RBNZ meeting; U.S. dollar up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Kiwi dollar holds near three-week low ahead of RBNZ meeting; U.S. dollar up
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks hit one-week low on virus worries
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second half

HOT NEWS