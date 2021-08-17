KKR to sell industrial properties for $2.2 billion to Canadian realty group

Oxford, the real estate arm of Canadian pension fund Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, expects the acquisition to help it expand into the U.S. market. The portfolio comprises 149 buildings across 12 major industrial markets including Dallas, Chicago and Houston.

With the pandemic last year propelling a shift away from shopping at brick-and-mortar stores to online, retailers' demand for industrial properties such as warehouses and logistics facilities has skyrocketed.

Oxford and its portfolio companies manage about C$70 billion ($55.5 billion) of assets, according to its website.

($1 = C$1.2609)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)