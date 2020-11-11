KLDiscovery Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue, Net Loss, EBITDA Improve versus Second Quarter 2020

Cash Flow from Operations Increases Compared to 2019

KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLDiscovery” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, announced today that revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $72.3 million versus $64.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 12.3 % increase quarter-over-quarter. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $(12.7) million compared to $(14.9) million in the second quarter of 2020, an improvement of 14.8% quarter-over-quarter.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.3 million versus $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, up 18.3% quarter-over-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes management fees and stock-based compensation, acquisition financing and transaction costs and other items as described below) for the third quarter of 2020, was $16.7 million compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 36.9%, quarter-over-quarter. Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their comparable GAAP measure are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $43.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“I am extremely proud of the KLDiscovery team’s commitment to excellence and of the steps we have proactively taken during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christopher Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery Inc. “These actions resulted in solid productivity gains as we greatly improved liquidity and delivered solid earnings. We ended the third quarter of 2020, with a cash position of $43.8 million and we increased our cash flow from operations by $37.3 million with continued high cash receipts, cost reductions, and payroll tax deferrals/credits. We had a net loss improvement of 14.8% quarter-over-quarter as a result of our focus on fully integrating our business, driving operational efficiencies, and delivering effective cost-cutting strategies. As the economy improves, our revenue momentum is strengthening. September was our best month of revenue since the pandemic began. In the third quarter of 2020, revenue was $72.3 million up 12.3% quarter-over-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 36.9% quarter-over-quarter. Despite a 7% decrease in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA margins during the first three quarters of 2020 were on par with the same period last year.”

Mr. Weiler continued, “Strategically, our evolution as a company has accelerated during the pandemic. We have invested in technology, strengthened our systems and have made incredible strides with our innovative, fully integrated Nebula platform, which continues to grow and gain market share. As of November 1, 2020, we now host 156 terabytes of data on this integrated platform. Looking ahead to 2021, we expect that we will be in a position to secure more second requests for government reviews of mergers & acquisitions, more joint defense cases and increase our market share in information governance.”

Year 2019-2020 Quarterly Results - Unaudited (in millions except for per share data) 2019 (unaudited) 2020 (unaudited) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Revenue 75.0 78.3 78.2 80.5 78.3 64.4 72.3 Net loss (13.5 ) (11.4 ) (11.3 ) (17.8 ) (12.5 ) (14.9 ) (12.7 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average outstanding shares (basic and diluted) 42.3 42.4 42.5 42.5 42.5 42.5 42.5 EBITDA 11.2 13.7 13.4 14.4 12.5 10.4 12.3 Adjusted EBITDA 15.1 19.6 16.8 17.2 15.0 12.2 16.7

2020 Outlook

As previously announced, KLDiscovery is currently limited in its ability to accurately predict what the financial impact will be from the COVID-19 pandemic. KLDiscovery is not providing full-year 2020 guidance until it gains additional data points about the total operational impact of this global pandemic.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020 to discuss results for the third quarter of 2020. The audio portion of the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet in the Investors section of KLDiscovery's website https://investors.kldiscovery.com.

To join the conference call by telephone, please register via the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7078065. Once registered, you will receive an email with Direct Entry and Registrant ID along with dial-in details. An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion and will remain available for two weeks following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (855) 859-2056 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (from all other countries) using access code 7078065 or visit the Investors section of the KLDiscovery website at https://investors.kldiscovery.com.

KLDiscovery Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 72,301 $ 78,169 $ 214,953 $ 231,527 Cost of revenues 37,738 42,018 111,472 118,937 Gross profit 34,563 36,151 103,481 112,590 Operating expenses General and administrative 14,281 12,223 42,534 41,879 Research and development 1,828 1,533 5,134 4,455 Sales and marketing 9,155 12,043 29,460 36,212 Depreciation and amortization 9,234 9,525 27,135 29,243 Total operating expenses 34,498 35,324 104,263 111,789 Income (loss) from operations 65 827 (782 ) 801 Other (income) expenses Other expense 11 (9 ) 102 122 Interest expense 12,371 12,034 38,303 36,487 Loss before income taxes (12,317 ) (11,198 ) (39,187 ) (35,808 ) Income tax provision 390 62 964 391 Net loss $ (12,707 ) $ (11,260 ) $ (40,151 ) $ (36,199 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation 2,242 (2,248 ) 547 (2,293 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,242 (2,248 ) 547 (2,293 ) Comprehensive loss $ (10,465 ) $ (13,508 ) $ (39,604 ) $ (38,492 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 42,529,017 42,497,078 42,529,017 42,390,717

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Matters (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net loss $ (12,707 ) $ (11,260 ) $ (40,151 ) $ (36,199 ) $ (14,918 ) Interest expense 12,371 12,034 38,303 36,487 12,970 Income tax expense 390 62 964 391 368 Depreciation and amortization expense 12,246 12,551 36,063 37,614 11,979 EBITDA $ 12,300 $ 13,387 $ 35,179 $ 38,293 $ 10,399 Acquisition, financing and transaction costs 1,290 749 1,580 3,505 206 Strategic initiatives: Sign-on bonus amortization — 112 188 337 — Non-recoverable draw — 879 304 2,914 — Total strategic initiatives — 991 492 3,251 — Management fees, stock compensation and other 974 717 2,724 2,817 870 Restructuring costs 1,581 252 2,299 1,587 128 Systems establishment 521 665 1,567 2,025 560 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,666 $ 16,761 $ 43,841 $ 51,478 $ 12,163

Note:

Acquisition, financing and transaction costs include earnout payments, rating agency, letter of credit and revolving facility fees, and transaction costs relating to the business combination with Pivotal Acquisition Corp in December 2019.

Strategic initiatives include the amortization of one-time expenses related to the hiring of a team of industry leading sales personnel.

Management fees, stock compensation & other includes consulting fees, expenses related to the Company’s stock compensation plan, business insurance and other expenses.

Restructuring costs include severance payments, recruiting fees and retention charges.

Systems establishment costs include expenses related to IT infrastructure build-out, system automation and ERP implementation.

KLDiscovery Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,838 $ 43,407 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,449 and $7,486, respectively 86,095 96,994 Prepaid expenses 10,312 7,296 Other current assets 778 556 Total current assets 141,023 148,253 Property and equipment Computer software and hardware 73,343 72,228 Leasehold improvements 27,493 26,963 Furniture, fixtures and other equipment 3,722 3,794 Accumulated depreciation (76,780 ) (64,682 ) Property and equipment, net 27,778 38,303 Intangible assets, net 114,632 130,568 Goodwill 396,310 395,171 Other assets 2,611 2,617 Total assets $ 682,354 $ 714,912 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 11,106 $ 11,689 Accounts payable and accrued expense 35,964 31,270 Current portion of contingent consideration 677 340 Deferred revenue 4,018 4,851 Total current liabilities 51,765 48,150 Long-term debt, net 467,163 468,932 Contingent consideration 225 482 Deferred tax liabilities 6,712 6,294 Other liabilities 9,776 7,289 Total liabilities 535,641 531,147 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock $0.0001 par value, shares authorized - 200,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; shares issued and outstanding - 42,529,017 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4 Preferred Stock $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, zero issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 384,504 381,952 Treasury stock — — Accumulated deficit (245,649 ) (205,498 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,854 7,307 Total stockholders' equity 146,713 183,765 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 682,354 $ 714,912

KLDiscovery Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (40,151 ) $ (36,199 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,063 37,614 Non-cash interest 14,360 3,597 Stock-based compensation 2,552 1,900 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,059 1,846 Deferred income taxes 418 (221 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 80 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,365 (13,780 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,338 ) (3,386 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,734 (2,511 ) Deferred revenue (835 ) (820 ) Net cash provided by (used) in operating activities 25,307 (11,960 ) Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash (3,124 ) (650 ) Purchases of property and equipment (8,377 ) (9,288 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,501 ) (9,938 ) Financing activities Revolving credit facility - draws 29,000 41,500 Revolving credit facility - repayments (29,000 ) (24,500 ) Payments for capital lease obligations (688 ) (453 ) Issuance of common stock — 414 Payments on long-term debt (12,750 ) (12,750 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,438 ) 4,211 Effect of foreign exchange rates 63 (142 ) Net decrease in cash 431 (17,829 ) Cash at beginning of period 43,407 23,439 Cash at end of period $ 43,838 $ 5,610 Supplemental disclosure: Cash paid for interest $ 24,857 $ 29,770 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ (311 ) $ 325 Significant noncash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses on the consolidated balance sheets $ 21 $ 222

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company has 34 locations, eight data centers and 19 data recovery labs across 19 countries and is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding KLDiscovery’s future financial and business performance, attractiveness of KLDiscovery’s product offerings and platform and the value proposition of KLDiscovery’s products, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside KLDiscovery’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the ongoing impact of COVID-19, KLDiscovery’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; KLDiscovery’s estimates of the size of the markets for its solutions; the rate and degree of market acceptance of KLDiscovery’s solutions; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; KLDiscovery’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance and security of KLDiscovery’s services; potential litigation involving KLDiscovery; general economic conditions and cyclical nature of certain markets impacting demand for KLDiscovery’s services; KLDiscovery’s substantial levels of indebtedness; changes in complex laws and regulations in the U.S. and internationally; and volatility in the trading price of KLDiscovery common stock and warrants. These risks and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of KLDiscovery’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any other reports KLDiscovery files with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by KLDiscovery or on our behalf.

Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All statements speak only as of the date made, and unless legally required, KLDiscovery undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this earnings press release includes additional financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (“non-GAAP”), including EBTIDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that these measures are relevant and provide useful supplemental information to investors by providing a baseline for evaluation and comparing our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

The non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and in the future, we may disclose different non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our results of operations to our previously reported results of operations or to those of other companies in our industry. We believe these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reflect our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash charges, such as amortization and depreciation, and other items, such as interest, income taxes, management fees and equity compensation, acquisition and transaction costs, restructuring costs, systems establishment and costs associated with strategic initiatives which are incurred outside the ordinary course of our business, provides information about our cost structure and helps us to track our operating progress. We encourage investors and potential investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information and compare them with our EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. We view adjusted EBITDA as our operating performance measure and as such, we believe that the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is net loss. In calculating adjusted EBITDA, we exclude from net loss certain items that we believe are not reflective of our ongoing business and exclusion of these items allows us to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions:

Acquisition, financing and transaction costs generally represented by non-ordinary course earn-out valuation changes, rating agency fees, letter of credit and revolving facility fees, as well as professional service fees and direct expenses related to acquisitions. Because we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, we do not consider the amount of acquisition- and integration-related costs to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Strategic initiatives expenses relate to costs resulting from pursuing strategic business opportunities. We do not consider the amounts to be representative of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management fees, stock compensation and other primarily represents consulting fees and portion of compensation paid to our employees and executives through stock-based instruments. Determining the fair value of the stock-based instruments involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expenses recorded may not align with the actual value realized upon the future exercise or termination of the related stock-based awards. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation to better understand the long-term performance of our core business.

Restructuring costs generally represent non-ordinary course costs incurred in connection with a change in a contract or a change in the makeup of our personnel often related to an acquisition. We do not consider the amount of restructuring costs to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Systems establishment costs relate to non-ordinary course expenses incurred to develop our IT infrastructure, including system automation and enterprise resource planning system implementation. We do not consider the amount to be representative of a component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

