KLDiscovery Inc. : to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 on March 17, 2021

03/02/2021 | 01:35pm EST
Conference Call 8:30 AM ET March 18, 2021

KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLD”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, will announce financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 following the market close on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please register via the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3093296

Once registered, you will receive an email with Direct Entry and Registrant ID along with dial-in details. To listen to the conference call over the Internet, please access the audio webcast link available in the Investors section of KLD's website https://investors.kldiscovery.com

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion and will remain available for two weeks following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (800) 585-8367 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (416) 621-4642 (from all other countries) using access code 3093296 or visit the Investors section of the KLD website.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company has 32 locations, nine data centers and 18 data recovery labs across 18 countries and is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.


© Business Wire 2021
