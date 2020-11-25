KNK : Company Information Sheet

FF003G
Case Number:
|
Company name:
|
KNK Holdings Limited
Stock code (ordinary shares): 8039
The information in this sheet was updated as of 13 November2020
|
A. General
|
|
|
|
Place of incorporation:
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
Date of initial listing on GEM:
|
12 December 2016
|
|
Name of Sponsor(s):
|
Ample Capital Limited
|
|
Names of directors:
|
Executive Directors:
|
|
(please distinguish the status of the directors
|
Poon Kai Kit, Joe
|
|
- Executive, Non-Executive or Independent
|
Sin Pui Ying
|
|
Non-Executive)
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
|
|
|
Lee Pui Chung
|
|
|
Lai Pik Chi, Peggy
|
|
|
Chan Yuk Chun
|
|
Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s):
|
(1)
|
Energetic Way Limited (194,800,000 Ordinary Shares -
|
(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the
|
|
46.60%)
|
|
GEM Listing Rules) and their respective
|
(2)
|
Poon Kai Kit, Joe (through his 50% interest in Energetic Way
|
interests in the ordinary shares and other
|
|
Limited)
|
|
securities of the Company
|
(3)
|
Chan Ka Yee (through her 50% interest in Energetic Way
|
|
|
Limited)
|
|
|
(4)
|
Ke Yuexian (83,624,000 Shares - 20.01%)
|
|
Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or
|
|
|
|
the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within
|
|
|
|
the same group as the Company:
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial year end date:
|
31 March
|
Registered address:
|
Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman,
|
|
|
KY1-1111, Cayman Islands
|
Head office and principal place of business:
|
Unit E, 33/F, Legend Tower, 7 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong,
|
|
Kowloon, Hong Kong
|
Web-site address (if applicable):
|
www.knk.com.hk
|
Share registrar:
|
Cayman Islands principal share registrar and transfer office:
|
|
Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited
|
|
Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office:
|
|
Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
Auditors:
|
Mazars CPA Limited
B. Business activities
Provision of comprehensive architectural and structural engineering consultancy services.
C. Ordinary shares
|
Number of ordinary shares in issue:
|
418,000,000
|
Par value of ordinary shares in issue:
|
HK$0.01
|
Board lot size (in number of shares):
|
8,000
|
Name of other stock exchange(s) on
|
|
which ordinary shares are also listed:
|
Nil
|
D. Warrants
|
|
Stock code:
|
N/A
|
Board lot size:
|
N/A
|
Expiry date:
|
N/A
|
Exercise price:
|
N/A
|
Conversion ratio:
|
|
(Not applicable if the warrant is
|
|
denominated in dollar value of
|
N/A
|
conversion right)
|
|
No. of warrants outstanding:
|
N/A
No. of shares falling to be issued upon
the exercise of outstanding warrants: N/A
E. Other securities
Details of any other securities in issue.
FF003G
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)
N/A
Responsibility statement
The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.
The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.
|
Submitted by:
|
Kwong Chun Man
|
|
(Name)
|
Title:
|
Company Secretary
|
|
(Director, secretary or other duly authorised officer)
