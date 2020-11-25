Log in
KNK : Company Information Sheet

11/25/2020 | 04:37am EST
FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

APPENDIX 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

GEM

COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name:

KNK Holdings Limited

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8039

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 13 November2020

A. General

Place of incorporation:

Cayman Islands

Date of initial listing on GEM:

12 December 2016

Name of Sponsor(s):

Ample Capital Limited

Names of directors:

Executive Directors:

(please distinguish the status of the directors

Poon Kai Kit, Joe

- Executive, Non-Executive or Independent

Sin Pui Ying

Non-Executive)

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Lee Pui Chung

Lai Pik Chi, Peggy

Chan Yuk Chun

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s):

(1)

Energetic Way Limited (194,800,000 Ordinary Shares -

(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the

46.60%)

GEM Listing Rules) and their respective

(2)

Poon Kai Kit, Joe (through his 50% interest in Energetic Way

interests in the ordinary shares and other

Limited)

securities of the Company

(3)

Chan Ka Yee (through her 50% interest in Energetic Way

Limited)

(4)

Ke Yuexian (83,624,000 Shares - 20.01%)

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or

the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within

the same group as the Company:

Nil

Page 1 of 3

Oct 2020

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Financial year end date:

31 March

Registered address:

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman,

KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

Head office and principal place of business:

Unit E, 33/F, Legend Tower, 7 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong,

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Web-site address (if applicable):

www.knk.com.hk

Share registrar:

Cayman Islands principal share registrar and transfer office:

Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office:

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Auditors:

Mazars CPA Limited

B. Business activities

(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.)

Provision of comprehensive architectural and structural engineering consultancy services.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue:

418,000,000

Par value of ordinary shares in issue:

HK$0.01

Board lot size (in number of shares):

8,000

Name of other stock exchange(s) on

which ordinary shares are also listed:

Nil

D. Warrants

Stock code:

N/A

Board lot size:

N/A

Expiry date:

N/A

Exercise price:

N/A

Conversion ratio:

(Not applicable if the warrant is

denominated in dollar value of

N/A

conversion right)

No. of warrants outstanding:

N/A

No. of shares falling to be issued upon

the exercise of outstanding warrants: N/A

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).

Page 2 of 3

Oct 2020

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).

If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.

N/A

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Submitted by:

Kwong Chun Man

(Name)

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, secretary or other duly authorised officer)

NOTE

Pursuant to rule 17.52 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must submit to the Exchange (in the electronic format specified by the Exchange from time to time) for publication on the GEM website a revised information sheet as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

Page 3 of 3

Oct 2020

Disclaimer

KNK Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 09:36:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
