KONE : wins order for Forsyth Pointe

09/16/2020 | 11:24am EDT

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide 11 KONE elevators and smart building solutions for a high-profile development in suburban St. Louis.

Located in the heart of downtown Clayton, Missouri, the one million-square-foot, mixed-use Forsyth Pointe development includes 475,000 square feet of office space and street-level retail space. The project encompasses two office towers connected by a seven-story, 1,250-car parking facility. An one-acre garden terrace and a 10,000-square-foot fitness facility will be located on the seventh floor.

Offering spectacular views of nearby Shaw Park, Forsyth Pointe is being designed to achieve LEED Silver certification. Energy-efficient features include a green roof and electric-vehicle charging stations in the parking garage.

KONE solutions include 11 KONE elevators, all with KONE Destination to improve elevator convenience and efficiency, KONE E-Link™ monitoring, and KONE InfoScreens for improved guidance and communication. Construction is underway now, with substantial project completion expected in 2022.

"Energy-efficient KONE elevators are a natural fit for this project," says Ken Schmid, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "KONE MonoSpace® 700 elevators and smart building solutions planned for Forsyth Pointe add unique value and an enhanced customer experience to commercial buildings, where people flow and ride comfort requirements are among the most demanding."

Housed in a steel-framed glass structure, the development offers premier-level office space. The project is being developed by US Capital Development. The 10-story east tower is owned by Commerce Bank, and the eight-story west tower is owned by Brentwood Forsyth Partners I, LLC. Forsyth Pointe is designed by Christner Architects (design architect, architect of record and landscape architect) and CEDERGREEN, LLC (design architect), both of St. Louis. McCarthy Building Companies, also of St. Louis, is the general contractor.

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kone-wins-order-for-forsyth-pointe-301132451.html

SOURCE KONE


© PRNewswire 2020
