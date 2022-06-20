Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

KOREAN AIR CEO SAYS ONE A380 IS ACTIVE, EXPECT THREE RETURNED TO…

06/20/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KOREAN AIR CEO SAYS ONE A380 IS ACTIVE, EXPECT THREE RETURNED TO SERVICE BY END OF YEAR


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22aKorean air says will operate a220 at low-cost carrier…
RE
09:20aKorean air ceo says jin air will be the group's low-cost brand a…
RE
09:19aBank of England's Mann says weak pound makes case for big rate hike
RE
09:15aKorean air ceo says china was 20-25% of passenger network before…
RE
09:12aKorean air ceo says current generation 777f is also an option…
RE
09:11aKorean air ceo says interested in buying new airplanes, freighte…
RE
09:11aECB's Lagarde sticks to rate-hike plans
RE
09:11aKorean air ceo says looking at a350 and 777x freighters, waiting…
RE
09:10aKorean air ceo says one a380 is active, expect three returned to…
RE
09:09aHungary offers possible route for Ukraine grain exports, minister says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iron ore suffers short-term demand woes, longer-term China threat: Russ..
2Aareon AG has, through Mary BidCo AB, entered into binding agreements t..
3Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices
4U.S. banks expect a clean bill of health after Fed's stress tests
5Housing market starts to cool as demand settles

HOT NEWS