KPMG UK chairman steps aside as firm probes comments to staff

Feb 10 (Reuters) - KPMG UK chairman Bill Michael is stepping
aside while the accounting firm probes comments he made this
week, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday after a report that
Michael dismissed staff concerns about job stress during the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The KPMG spokeswoman said that after a staff meeting on
Monday, KPMG started an independent probe into Michael's
comments.
"Michael has decided to step aside from his duties as Chair
while the investigation is underway. We take this matter very
seriously and will not comment further while the investigation
is ongoing," she said in an emailed statement.
The Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday reported that
Michael apologized after telling consultants in an online
meeting to "stop moaning" about the impact of the pandemic on
their work lives.
He said staff should stop "playing the victim card," and
two insiders reported he told staff that he was meeting clients
for coffee despite lockdown rules and dismissed unconscious bias
as "complete crap," the newspaper added.
Michael later apologised to staff in an email, according to
the newspaper.
"I know that words matter and I regret the ones I chose to
use today. I think lockdown is proving difficult for all of us.
I am very sorry for what I said and the way that I said it," he
said, according to the newspaper.
His remarks triggered angry responses from some staff on an
app used to post comments anonymously during the meeting, the
newspaper reported.
The newspaper also reported that Michael's suggestion that
staff needed to stop complaining and work harder was badly
received as a staff poll at the beginning of the meeting showed
a high percentage of consultants said they were struggling to
cope during the pandemic.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)