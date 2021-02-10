Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

KPMG UK chairman steps aside as firm probes comments to staff

02/10/2021 | 08:23pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 10 (Reuters) - KPMG UK chairman Bill Michael is stepping aside while the accounting firm probes comments he made this week, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday after a report that Michael dismissed staff concerns about job stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KPMG spokeswoman said that after a staff meeting on Monday, KPMG started an independent probe into Michael's comments.

"Michael has decided to step aside from his duties as Chair while the investigation is underway. We take this matter very seriously and will not comment further while the investigation is ongoing," she said in an emailed statement.

The Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday reported that Michael apologized after telling consultants in an online meeting to "stop moaning" about the impact of the pandemic on their work lives.

He said staff should stop "playing the victim card," and two insiders reported he told staff that he was meeting clients for coffee despite lockdown rules and dismissed unconscious bias as "complete crap," the newspaper added.

Michael later apologised to staff in an email, according to the newspaper.

"I know that words matter and I regret the ones I chose to use today. I think lockdown is proving difficult for all of us. I am very sorry for what I said and the way that I said it," he said, according to the newspaper.

His remarks triggered angry responses from some staff on an app used to post comments anonymously during the meeting, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper also reported that Michael's suggestion that staff needed to stop complaining and work harder was badly received as a staff poll at the beginning of the meeting showed a high percentage of consultants said they were struggling to cope during the pandemic. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36aU.S. January budget deficit hits record $163 billion as new aid checks sent out
RE
09:36aCheaper airline tickets help to keep lid on U.S. inflation in January
RE
09:26aDollar slides to two-week low as tame inflation, U.S. yields weigh
RE
09:26aBiden administration tells supreme court obamacare law should be upheld, reversing position taken by trump administration -court filing
RE
09:23aKPMG UK chairman steps aside as firm probes comments to staff
RE
09:19aItaly's 5-Star reschedules online vote over Draghi, hoping for green light
RE
09:18aU.S. corn, soy, wheat futures fall sharply on profit taking
RE
09:14aU.S. to Impose Sanctions in Response to Myanmar's Military Coup -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:10aUAW president holds White House talks on vehicle emissions
RE
09:09aCBS scores record $545 million in Super Bowl ad revenue despite low ratings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA, INC. : Hello Houston, we have a problem
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
4MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ