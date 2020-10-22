Log in
News : Latest News

KPMG reelects William B. Thomas as Global Chairman & CEO

10/22/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Providing certainty of leadership and direction in a transformative era

KPMG International today announced that William (Bill) B. Thomas has been unanimously reelected to serve a second term as Global Chairman & CEO of KPMG. Following a decision by the Global Board, one year ahead of schedule, to extend Bill’s term, his current tenure will now extend to September 30th, 2025, providing certainty of leadership and direction for KPMG as it focuses on supporting clients and stakeholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006100/en/

William B. Thomas (Photo: Business Wire)

William B. Thomas (Photo: Business Wire)

Since his appointment as Global Chairman & CEO in 2017, Bill has overseen the development and implementation of KPMG’s global strategy, a roadmap to achieving KPMG’s bold ambition to become the most trusted and trustworthy professional services firm and translate that into growth. KPMG has also launched a US$5bn digital strategy investment plan and expanded several key alliances, enabling KPMG to accelerate its and its clients’ digital transformation. Bill continues to champion diversity and inclusion at all levels of KPMG. He has also advanced KPMG’s approach to ESG.

Bill Thomas said:

“I am deeply honored that KPMG’s Global Board, confirmed by the Global Council, have asked me to continue to serve as Global Chairman & CEO. In this critical moment, as our firms, clients and societies are facing some of the most challenging circumstances in a generation, it is imperative that KPMG continues to drive forward with our strategy. We must work together with all of our stakeholders as we chart a path towards recovery and growth.

“As we have done since I took on this role, we will focus on building trust. It has never been more important that stakeholders and societies can trust business. KPMG has a role to play in not just providing that assurance for others but also being a trusted business ourselves. Our success will only be achieved through the incredible efforts and dedication of our 220,000 KPMG colleagues around the world. Over the coming years, my focus will be on continuing to enable and empower these talented teams to achieve their full potential.”

Thomas was nominated unanimously by the Global Board and elected unanimously by the Global Council of KPMG International. Before becoming Global Chairman & CEO in 2017, Bill had served as Chairman of KPMG’s Americas region since 2014 and was CEO and Senior Partner of KPMG in Canada from 2009 to 2016. He has been a member of KPMG’s Global Board since 2009.

About KPMG International

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 147 countries and territories and have more than 219,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

Throughout this press release, “we”, “KPMG”, “us” and “our” refers to the global organization or to one or more of the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”), each of which is a separate legal entity.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee and does not provide services to clients. No member firm has any authority to obligate or bind KPMG International or any other member firm vis-à-vis third parties, nor does KPMG International have any such authority to obligate or bind any member firm.

© Business Wire 2020

