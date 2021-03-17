KR1 plc - Appointment of Non-executive Director

17 March 2020

Appointment of Non-executive Director

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that Mona Elisa has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today.

Mona is the CEO of Avantgarde Finance and was formerly the co-founder and CEO of Melonport AG, which developed Enzyme (formerly Melon), an Ethereum-based protocol for decentralised on-chain asset management. Mona Elisa is a former star-trader at Goldman Sachs, promoted to Vice President by the age of 26 and made the “Top 30 Under 30” list in Trader Magazine in 2008 and Forbes Magazine in 2011 after profitably trading the 2008 and 2011 crashes. After that, she moved to Geneva-based macro hedge fund Jabre Capital in 2011, before deciding in 2014 that the future of finance lay in blockchain technology. Mona studied Economics & Statistics at the University College London.

Mona has been granted options to subscribe for 77,519 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 193.5p per share, being the closing share price on the day prior to her appointment. These options will only be exercisable in the event that certain future milestones are achieved by the Company.

Mona Elisa commented: “I am honoured and delighted to be joining the board. The KR1 team are pioneers in the crypto investment space and first discovered Enzyme (then, Melon) in 2016 before we were even looking to raise capital. KR1 offers much more than capital, they understand the challenges an entrepreneur faces and have been around long enough to prove that they are there for their portfolio companies during the ups and the downs. This unique combination of skills and experience sets them up as the best kind of investor and mentor a founder could ask for.”

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented: “We are thrilled to appoint Mona. Enzyme (formerly Melon) was the Company’s first major investment and, since then, we have shared an incredibly successful journey together. Having been a star in traditional finance early in her career, Mona brings a lot of experience and an extensive network in the blockchain world to the table. Her energy and experience will be highly welcome and appreciated going forward.”

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Mona Elisa that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

Current Directorships/Partnerships Past Directorships/Partnerships Avantgarde Core Melonport AG Avantgarde Finance Ltd Midas Technologies AG Near Foundation AG Multichain Asset Managers Association (MAMA)

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.