KR1 plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 January 2022

KR1 PLC

(“KR1” or the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that 1,973,684 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) have been issued to Janos Berghorn, a PDMR at the Company, following the exercise of an option granted under the Company’s 2017 Share Option Scheme. The option exercise price was 0.19p per share, and the proceeds receivable by the Company, amounting to approximately £3,750, will be used for general working capital purposes.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, KR1 announces that, following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company now has 152,798,082 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 152,798,082 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven +44 (0)1624 630 630 Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl +44 (0)20 7469 0930 FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)

Ed Berry

Laura Ewart +44 (0)7711 387 085

KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).