Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KR1 plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/19/2022 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 January 2022

KR1 PLC

(“KR1” or the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that 1,973,684 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) have been issued to Janos Berghorn, a PDMR at the Company, following the exercise of an option granted under the Company’s 2017 Share Option Scheme. The option exercise price was 0.19p per share, and the proceeds receivable by the Company, amounting to approximately £3,750, will be used for general working capital purposes.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, KR1 announces that, following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company now has 152,798,082 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 152,798,082 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven		 +44 (0)1624 630 630
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl		 +44 (0)20 7469 0930
FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Ed Berry
Laura Ewart		 +44 (0)7711 387 085
KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Janos Berghorn
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name KR1 Plc
b) LEI 213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each

ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options  
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,973,684 Ordinary Shares at 0.19p per share
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 19 January 2022
f) Place of the transaction Not a market transaction

© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:54aFrost & Sullivan Recognizes AT&T with the 2021 North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market Leadership Award
AQ
03:54aOLDENBURGISCHE LANDESBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
03:53aPhilippines sees first deaths from Omicron COVID-19 variant
RE
03:53aDBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Ratings to Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-747
AQ
03:53aDBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Ratings to FREMF 2022-K747 Mortgage Trust, Series 2022-K747
AQ
03:53aContinental Keeps SHARE NOW Denmark's Car-Sharing Fleet Up and Running with Intelligent Tire Management
AQ
03:53aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : From Neutral to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
03:52aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Helsinki Shipyard contracts main equipment for new Nornickel icebreaker
PU
03:52aFSS Daily Market Summary - January 19, 2022
PU
03:52aFSS Daily Market Summary - January 18, 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"